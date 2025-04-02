Snow falls across GTA ahead of expected freezing rain and rainfall

Toronto and parts of the GTA have been blanketed in snow ahead of an expected 50 millimetres of rain forecasted to fall over the next 24 hours.

Heavy snow began falling in the early afternoon in the Niagara and Hamilton area, before moving into parts of Toronto and surrounding regions.

Toronto Pearson International Airport is advising travellers to head to the airport early in light of the snow, and say passengers should check the status of their flight.

Spring snow is falling at the airport. Here’s a look at the airfield this afternoon where a Traffic Management Initiative has been put in place. ⁰⁰Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline. pic.twitter.com/lKmh1VkKOk — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 2, 2025

Despite the snow, most of the GTA is still under freezing rain and rainfall warnings Wednesday.

Environment Canada said periods of snow or ice pellets will transition to rain across the region at some point this afternoon.

“The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“With thunderstorms expected, rainfall amounts may exceed 50 mm over some areas, particularly over southwestern Ontario.”

Weather radar A mix of precipitation that is expected to arrive in Toronto on Wednesday is shown on CP24's Future Cast radar.

The inclement weather led to some school bus cancellations in areas north of the GTA this morning.

“There may be a lull late afternoon and then heavy rain and thunderstorms erupt just after dinner to after midnight,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

The rain is expected to ease mid-morning on Thursday, Coulter noted.