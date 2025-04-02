Toronto under rainfall warning as parts of GTA see freezing rain

The Toronto skyline sits shrouded in fog as a man walks in the rain on Thursday December 28, 2023.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto with Environment Canada warning of up to 50 millimetres of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The national weather agency said rain will begin this morning in southwestern Ontario before moving to the Golden Horseshoe this afternoon.

“The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“With thunderstorms expected, rainfall amounts may exceed 50 mm over some areas, particularly over southwestern Ontario.”

The city also remains under a special weather statement ahead of a “brief period of freezing rain.”

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy, slippery and hazardous,” Environment Canada said.

Parts of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning, including municipalities in York Region and Durham Region.

The inclement weather has led to some school bus cancellations in areas north of the GTA.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said wet snow or freezing rain will likely begin in Toronto later this morning or midday, ending at around 3 p.m.

“There may be a lull late afternoon and then heavy rain and thunderstorms erupt just after dinner to after midnight,” he said.

The rain is expected to ease mid-morning on Thursday, Coulter noted.