Toronto woman wanted for allegedly defrauding renters of $54,000: police

An image of Laighnalee Asuncion, 50, of Toronto wanted for allegedly defrauding 28 potential tenants. March 2, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a woman accused of fraudulently collecting rent deposits from nearly 30 prospective tenants despite knowing not one apartment was available.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police say the incidents happened between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30, 2024. It’s alleged that the woman worked as a superintendent at an unknown apartment building near Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West, police said.

During that time period, she collected cash and e-transfers from a total of 28 people “who were looking to secure apartment rentals,” police said.

According to investigators, the woman resigned from her position and moved out of the building prior to the dates the renters were told they could move in, leaving them with no units and a combined loss of approximately $54,000, collectively.

Officers have released an imaged of the suspect and say Laighnalee Asuncion, 50, of Toronto, is wanted on 28 counts of fraud under $5,000.

She is described as four-foot-eleven to five-feet-tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the 31 Division Fraud Unit at 416-808-3107 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).