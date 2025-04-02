Wet weather drenches GTA as 50 mm of rain, flooding, thunderstorms expected

Commuters in Toronto wait for a TTC bus as rain falls in the city on March 5, 2025.

Toronto and parts of the GTA were blanketed in snow ahead of an expected 50 millimetres of rain forecasted to fall Wednesday.

Heavy snow began falling in the early afternoon in the Niagara and Hamilton area, before moving into parts of Toronto and surrounding regions.

Etobicoke snow Snow blankets a street in Etobicoke on April 2, 2025. (CP24)

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to about three dozen collisions during the snowfall.

Toronto Pearson International Airport was also advising travellers to head to the airport early in light of the snow, and check the status of their flight.

Despite the earlier snow, most of the GTA is still under freezing rain and rainfall warnings this evening.

“The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“With thunderstorms expected, rainfall amounts may exceed 50 mm over some areas, particularly over southwestern Ontario.”

Weather radar A mix of precipitation that is expected to arrive in Toronto on Wednesday is shown on CP24's Future Cast radar.

The inclement weather led to some school bus cancellations in areas north of the GTA this morning.

“If you’re on the roads, make sure you’re aware there could be flooding and ponding of water in low lying areas,” Schmidt advised in an interview with CP24. “That can result in hydroplaning and people not able to control their vehicles if they’re going too fast.”

Toronto rain Rain pools by the side of the road in Toronto on March 5, 2025.

“People need to understand how different their driving conditions can be from one area to another, and it can change very quickly. So, wherever you are make sure you’re aware of those changing conditions,” Schmidt added.

“There may be a lull late afternoon and then heavy rain and thunderstorms erupt just after dinner to after midnight,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

The rain is expected to ease mid-morning on Thursday, Coulter noted.