Cuban man arrested after allegedly caught running across Fort Erie bridge into Canada, police say

An image of the individual the RCMP says attempted to enter Canada illegally in March 2025 (RCMP photos).

A Cuban national was arrested in mid-March after allegedly attempting to enter Canada illegally by running across the Fort Erie International Railway Bridge, the RCMP says.

In a news release issued Thursday, police say officers with the Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit, along with Ontario Provincial Police, located and arrested the individual under the “Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.”

“This is yet another example of how our collaboration contributes to protecting the integrity of our border and the safety of our communities,” said Michael Prosia, A/Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, CBSA.

Police say the person, who was not named was taken to the Canada Border Services Agency at the Peace Bridge port of entry, deemed ineligible to enter Canada, and returned to the U.S. the exact same day.

The RCMP adds that they maintain a 24/7 presence at the railway bridge and that prior to this instance, they have recently arrested several individuals illegally attempting to enter Canada at the same location. Officials add that all those individuals were also sent back to the U.S.

The RCMP, CBSA, and OPP say their joint efforts have led to “positive results” in securing the border.