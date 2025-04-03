Doug Ford says he would support retaliatory tariffs on U.S. auto sector

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks with media before at a First Ministers Meeting at the National War Museum Friday, March 21, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells reporters that he would support retaliatory tariffs on the American auto sector.

Ford made the comment to reporters at Queen’s Park following a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian premiers on Thursday morning.

“I do believe and I would support retaliation tariffs very similar to what they have against us in the auto sector but that is strictly up to the Prime Minister,” Ford said. “I am a strong supporter of showing the U.S. that we negotiate through strength not through weakness but it will be up to the Prime Minister to tell the country how we are going to retaliate.”

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. would be implementing a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles at its border while slapping varying “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of other countries worldwide.

Ford said that while it was a “big relief” not to see additional tariffs placed on Canada, the tariffs that remain on Canadian goods are “still totally unacceptable.”

For that reason, Ford said that Ontario will continue to keep U.S. alcohol off LCBO shelves.

“There was a big relief we didn’t see our name on the list but that doesn’t mean these tariffs are disappearing,” he said.