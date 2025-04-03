Flooding reported on GTA roadways amid heavy rainfall, fog

Flooding has been reported on roadways across the GTA.

Flooding has been reported on roadways around the GTA as heavy fog continues to create hazardous conditions for drivers on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were out across the region late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning after heavy rainfall hit the GTA.

Due to flooding, officials say Bayview Avenue is currently closed from Pottery Road to the Rosedale Valley ramp.

The northbound Hwy. 427 ramp at Rexdale Boulevard is also closed due to flooding.

Heavy rain and localized flooding was also reported near Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South in Brampton early Thursday morning. A water rescue team was deployed to the area to assist a person, who was subsequently transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Peel police said there are flooding-related closures in place at Clark Boulevard and Folkstone Crescent and water has been reported on the roadway at Rena and Torbram roads.

On Intermodal Drive, East of Goreway Road, in Brampton, a vehicle became submerged in water after flooding in the area.

brampton, Intermodal Drive, flooding A vehicle is seen submerged in water on Intermodal Drive, east of Goreway Drive, in Brampton. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

In addition to water-logged roads, Toronto is also under a fog advisory on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is warning of “dense fog” and near zero visibility, creating dangerous conditions in some areas.

Rain is expected to taper off later this morning and a high of 17 C is in the forecast for the city on Thursday afternoon.