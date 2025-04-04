Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl in Scarborough

The black Honda Civic Toronto police say is connected to an indecent act in Scarborough. April 3, 2025 (TPS photos).

Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Scarborough on Thursday.

In a news release, police say officers responded to a call for indecent exposure in the Burrows Hall Boulevard and McClure Crescent area at approximately 1:30 p.m.

It’s alleged that a man in a black Honda Civic approached a 13-year-old girl, asked for help, and then exposed himself before driving away.

The suspect, who was not named by police is described as Middle Eastern, 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-ten with a thin build, short black hair and light complexion.

Investigators say they’ve opened an online portal for the public to submit videos or photos to help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers.