No subway service on portions of Line 1 and Line 2 this weekend: TTC

Stretches of both Line 1 and Line 2 will be closed this weekend to accommodate scheduled track work and transit line construction, the TTC says.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, there will be no subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations on Line 2. The closure, which will allow crews to carry out work on the Scarborough Subway Extension, will remain in effect until Monday morning.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations on Line 1 for track work, the TTC said.

On both Line 1 and Line 2, shuttle buses will stop at each station along the impacted routes.

“While the TTC does most subway maintenance after service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work,” the transit agency said in a news release.

From Monday to Friday next week, subway service between Ossington and Jane stations on Line 2 will end nightly at 11 p.m. for “planned track work.”

Weekend streetcar diversions

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, the 501/301 Queen streetcars will divert onto King Street between Shaw Street and Roncesvalles Avenue to allow crews to carry out TTC infrastructure repairs on Queen Street.

Replacement buses will run along Queen Street between Bathurst Street and Sunnyside Avenue, the TTC said.

Regular streetcar service will resume at 4 a.m. on Monday.