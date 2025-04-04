Oshawa man accused of stealing data from Texas Republican Party and releasing it online

An FBI seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

A man from Oshawa accused of hacking and leaking data from the Texas Republican Party in 2021 has been arrested.

In a news release issued last week, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Aubrey Cottle, 37, of Oshawa, Ont., was arrested by Canadian authorities on March 26 and is facing several charges under Canadian law.

It’s alleged that Cottle gained unauthorized access to a third-party hosting company’s computer system to “deface and download a backup of Texas Republican Party’s server.” Officials confirmed that the data contained personal identifying information and that Cottle allegedly “distributed” the content online.

The U.S. Department of Justice further alleges that Cottle “claimed responsibility for the attack on social media” and that a subsequent search of his electronic devices “revealed he was in possession of the data stolen from the Texas Republican Party.”

U.S. officials say Cottle has been charged with unlawfully transferring, possessing, or using a means of identification in connection with illegal activity. If convicted, they say that he could face up to five years in prison.

The arrest was made in collaboration with multiple police agencies including the FBI Austin Cyber Task Force with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police and Durham Regional Police.

CTV News Toronto reached out to both Durham police and the OPP for comment but officials said they could not provide further details due to a publication ban.

“We recognize the public interest in this case and want to assure the public that our priority is always to conduct a thorough, victim-centred investigation with the utmost professionalism and with respect for the legal process,” the OPP wrote.

“Due to a publication ban currently in effect, the OPP is not in a position to provide further information beyond what is in the media release at this time.”