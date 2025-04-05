3 injured in collision involving police cruiser, vehicle in East York

Three people were taken to the hospital following an April 5 collision between the drivers of a marked police cruiser and another vehicle in East York. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

Two women and a man have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a collision involving a marked police cruiser and another vehicle, say paramedics.

The crash happened early Saturday evening in East York, near Queensdale and Coxwell avenues.

Police say they were called to that area just before 6:30 p.m.

The victims injuries are non-life-threatening, they added.

The driver remained on scene.

Currently, Coxwell is closed in both directions from Sammon Avenue to Springdale Boulevard.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays in the area and are being asked by police to consider alternate routes.