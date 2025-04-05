Tens of thousands still without power in Ontario after pair of storms

Ice is seen coating trees after a spring storm near Meaford, Ont., in a Saturday, March 29, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sharon Leach.

Officials in southern Ontario believe prolonged power outages could last well into next week after a spring storm caused heavy damage.

Provincial utility provider Hydro One says more than 107,000 customers are still without power as of Saturday morning, with 3,900 crews working to get the power back on.

The ice storm caused severe damage last weekend in cities like Orillia, which has turned its recreation centre into a relief station where residents can access essentials and charge their devices.

Another storm system also passed through the province earlier this week and caused more outages, slowing down restoration work.

Hydro One says restoration efforts are set to last through the week, though it could take longer in rural areas.

Premier Doug Ford says crews from across Canada are in Ontario working with provincial crews to get people’s power restored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press