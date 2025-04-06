Impaired 21-year-old caught driving 262 km/h on Highway 427 in Vaughan, police say

Aurora OPP clocked a driver going 262 km/h on Hwy. 427 in Vaughan (OPP photos).

A 21-year-old man from Thorold is facing multiple charges after an OPP officer allegedly caught him driving 262 km/h while impaired on Saturday.

In a news release, officials say the incident happened in Vaughan along Highway 427 northbound at Langstaff Road.

The driver, who police identified as Arjun Syan, was arrested at the scene.

Police say he is charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired over 80, dangerous driving, stunt driving, and obstructing a plate.

Syan’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom next month on May 6.

“The OPP reminds all drivers to slow down and to not drink and drive,” they wrote in a statement.