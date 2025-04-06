People may have been exposed to the measles at Etobicoke shopping centre, says Toronto Public Health

People who visited Woodbine Mall’s Fantasy Fair on March 30 may have been exposed to the measles, says Toronto Public Health (TPH).

According to the city’s health unit, someone who was infected with the highly contagious virus visited the shopping centre’s amusement park at 500 Rexdale Blvd. in Etobicoke that day between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. It can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. Infection can occur when someone breathes contaminated air or touches an infected surface, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus at Fantasy Fair is being advised to check their vaccination records to ensure they are protected from measles and monitor for symptoms until Sunday, Apr. 20.

So far in 2025, TPH has confirmed two cases of measles linked to travel outside Canada.

The symptoms of the measles are fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and most notably a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat.

People are advised to stay alert for symptoms, even if you have been vaccinated against the virus, and contact a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop.

Anyone with possible symptoms should call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital, to allow them to prepare and prevent the spread of the virus. Potentially infected persons should also wear a well-fitting mask when getting a medical assessment.

A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

The good news is that measles is preventable.

A vaccine is typically given at 12 months of age, with a second dose administered between four to six years of age.

Anyone who has not received two doses of the measles vaccine or has not had measles is at risk of infection.

Eligible adults can obtain the measles vaccine is free at primary care sites and some walk-in clinics.

Anyone born in 1970 or later requires two doses for the best protection, if they have not had the virus.

People born before 1970 may have had a measles infection when the virus was common in Canada and almost all people who are unsure about their vaccination status can safely receive the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine. Immunity can be easily determined with a blood test, public health said in a release.

More information about the measles can be found online.