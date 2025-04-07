3 injured, one seriously, in 11-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A driver is in custody and multiple people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving 11 cars in Etobicoke. Sijia Liu reports.

The driver of a Jaguar was allegedly seen speeding moments before hitting numerous vehicles in a crash in Etobicoke that sent several people to hospital on Monday afternoon, a staff sergeant at the scene confirmed to CP24.

Toronto police say they were called to the New Toronto neighbourhood, near Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at approximately 3 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Initial calls came in for hit-and-run involving a white SUV, said Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski.

Maslowski said the SUV then continued eastbound on Lake Shore, striking 11 vehicles in total.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported three people to the hospital. They said one man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while two other victims were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police also said that everyone who was injured was in a vehicle and no pedestrians were hit.

A 31-year-old male driver has since been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, according to police. He was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Maslowski added that in the initial fail-to-remain collision, the other driver suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

A staff sergeant from traffic services previously told CP24 that the same driver may have been seen speeding in Peel Region, as they received a radio call related to the same vehicle.

Etobicoke collision An image of what appears to be a white Jaguar after the multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

In footage, reviewed by CTV News Toronto, large pieces of debris are seen strewn across Lake Shore Boulevard West.

One SUV’s back left tire appears to be completely torn off, while another sedan’s front hood appears to be nearly ripped off.

The 507 Long Branch street car and the 508 Lake Shore streetcar were temporarily out of service while police investigated.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Islington Ave & Lake Shore Blvd W

- officers have 1 male driver in custody

- driver in custody being transported to hospital w/serious injuries

- ongoing investigation#GO721643

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2025

With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman