Ontario defers select taxes for businesses for 6 months amid U.S. tariffs

The Ontario government has announced that it will give businesses a six-month deferral on some taxes to navigate what officials describe as the economic “storm” of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

In an announcement on Monday, the government said select provincially- administered taxes, including the Beer Wine and Spirits Tax and Gasoline Tax, will be deferred from April 1, 2025, to Oct. 1, 2025.

That will give businesses roughly $9 billion worth of cash flow to keep their workers employed and “weather the economic turmoil.”

“We are ready to protect Ontario’s workers, businesses and families from the economic uncertainty of U.S.-imposed tariffs,” Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a news release. “Today’s measures help Ontario to weather the storm while continuing to build on our plan for ongoing prosperity.”

The government said that, in addition to the six-month tax deferral, it will also issue a $2 billion rebate for eligible businesses through the Workplace Safety Insurance Board (WSIB) to keep workers on the job.

Last week, Trump announced “retaliatory tariffs” on dozens of countries, including a 10 per cent baseline tax on imports from all countries that run trade surpluses with the U.S.

Canada was spared from those levies, but is still subject to a 25 per cent tax on goods that don’t comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), steel and aluminum, and auto imports.

In response, the Canadian government launched its own 25 per cent counter tariff on U.S. cars which are non-compliant under the North American free trade pact, in addition to the existing 25 per cent tariffs on $60 billion worth of other goods announced last month.