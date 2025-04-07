3 injured, one seriously, in 11-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

At least six vehicles are involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Monday, a staff sergeant on scene confirmed to CP24. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

The driver of a Jaguar was allegedly seen speeding moments before hitting numerous vehicles in a crash in Etobicoke that sent several people to hospital on Monday afternoon, a staff sergeant at the scene confirmed to CP24.

Toronto police say they were called to the New Toronto neighbourhood, near Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at approximately 3 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Initial calls came in for hit-and-run involving a white SUV, said Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski.

Maslowski said the SUV then continued eastbound on Lake Shore, striking 11 vehicles in total.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported three people to the hospital. They said one man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while two other victims were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police also said that everyone who was injured was in a vehicle and no pedestrians were hit.

A 31-year-old male driver has since been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, according to police. He was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Maslowski added that in the initial fail-to-remain collision, the other driver suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

A staff sergeant from traffic services previously told CP24 that the same driver may have been seen speeding in Peel Region, as they received a radio call related to the same vehicle.

Etobicoke collision An image of what appears to be a white Jaguar after the multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

In footage, reviewed by CTV News Toronto, large pieces of debris are seen strewn across Lake Shore Boulevard West.

One SUV’s back left tire appears to be completely torn off, while another sedan’s front hood appears to be nearly ripped off.

Roads in the area are currently closed as police investigate.

The 507 Long Branch street car is also out of service from Lake Shore Boulevard West at Kipling Avenue and the Long Branch Loop, though the TTC says shuttle buses are running along the route.

The TTC adds that the 508 Lake Shore streetcar is also impacted by the collision, with shuttle buses running between the Long Branch Loop and Lake Shore Boulevard West at Islington Avenue.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Islington Ave & Lake Shore Blvd W

- officers have 1 male driver in custody

- driver in custody being transported to hospital w/serious injuries

- ongoing investigation#GO721643

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2025

With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman