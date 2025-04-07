Toronto police arrest man who allegedly loitered outside stranger’s home ‘on several occasions,’ damaged property

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man who allegedly loitered outside of stranger’s home “on several occasions” and damaged their property has been arrested, Toronto police said Monday.

Between March 22 and April 3, police said, the suspect attended the victim’s residence near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West several times and remained in the area each time.

On some occasions, the suspect damaged the victim’s property, according to police.

The suspect and victim do not know each other, police said.

Investigators released images of the suspect on Sunday and, in an update published Monday, announced they had arrested 34-year-old Joanasie Mingeriak.

Mingeriak, of no fixed address, is charged with harassment by watching and besetting, loiter/prowl at night on other person’s property, mischief, and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday morning.