Five people charged in Waterloo Region butter thefts

Two people appear in these images released by the Waterloo Regional Police Service as part of an investigation into butter thefts in February 2025. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Five people have been charged for a series of butter and ghee thefts dating back to September.

Waterloo Regional Police Service said 15 incidents were reported by grocery stores in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo between September 2024 and February 2025. More than $8,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

In a news release on Tuesday, police announced the arrests of a 38-year-old man, 32-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old male. All four are from Brampton. A 29-year-old man from Caledon was also arrested. They have all been charged with theft under $5,000.

Police are still trying to identify two other people as part of an investigation into a butter theft from a Cambridge grocery store in February.

Anyone who recognizes the pair are asked to contact police.