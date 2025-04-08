Wintry conditions make a comeback in Toronto

Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Saturday, February 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Wintry conditions are set to simmer down through the day after Toronto got a flurry-filled start Tuesday.

The weather advisory Environment Canada issued warning motorists of reduced visibility from blowing snow and icy, slippery surfaces has now ended.

The weather caused a number of collisions across the city, with crashes on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway snarling traffic.

The daytime high is expected to reach 0 C with a wind chill of -14.

The temperatures are set to rise slightly through the day, holding in the negatives until around 4 p.m., according to the weather service.

A shot of Arctic air moving across southern Ontario is to blame for one of April’s chilliest days on record.

Northwesterly wind of 40 km/h gusting at 60 km/h is helping drive the Arctic air, the weather agency says.

However, Environment Canada states that temperatures are expected to rise through the week, reaching 9 C this weekend.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 5 C during the day and a low of -2 C at night.

Thursday will see a high of 3 C with a chance of flurries or rain and a low of 2 C at night.

Friday will be cloudy and see a high of 7 C with temperatures dipping to a low of 2 C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast on Saturday, with a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C at night.

Sunday is also expected to have a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C and a low of 2 C.