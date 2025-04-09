2 men charged, 1 at-large after allegedly crashing into police cruiser in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)

Two men are facing charges, and one is at large, after allegedly driving through a traffic stop and crashing into a police cruiser in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police say they were patrolling the area of Paisley Court and Consumers Drive at around 2:10 a.m. on April 4, when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Officials say that the vehicle failed to stop and collided into one of their cruisers before three people exited the car and started to run away from police.

After a brief chase, police say they brought two suspects into custody.

As they were searching for the suspects, police allege they found a loaded firearm with an overcapacity magazine, additional ammunition, and a magazine, as well as an undisclosed quantity of drugs and Canadian cash. They add that one of the suspects was wearing a body armour vest at the time of his arrest.

Police charged two men from Toronto, aged 18 and 24, while a third suspect remains at large.

Shurron Simon is facing several charges, including traffic in schedule 1 substance (morphine), occupy motor vehicle with firearm and two counts of possess firearm while prohibited.

Kaivon McKenzie has been charged with dangerous operation, occupy motor vehicle with firearm and two counts of possess schedule 1 substance for trafficking. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police describe the outstanding suspect as a man with dread locks, who was wearing a white tank top, a grey and black sweater, grey sweatpants and blue Crocs at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.