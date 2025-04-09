Hamilton police search for suspect in early-morning home invasion

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home in Ancaster, Ont., went into a woman’s bedroom and threatened to kill her if she did not hand over her phone and car keys.
Hamilton police say the home invasion happened at a residence on Garner Road at around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the woman woke up to the sound of breaking glass in before a man walked into her bedroom. After allegedly demanding for her phone and keys to her vehicle, police say the suspect “gestured as if he had a weapon in his jacket pocket.”
Police say after a “brief standoff” the man left the house.
Hamilton police describe the suspect as a 28 to 32-year-old man with an average build, who was wearing a blue or black hoodie at the time.
Investigators are asking neighbours to check their CCTV cameras for any suspicious activity from 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.