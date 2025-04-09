Section of TTC’s Line 2 will be closed this weekend

Canada's federal industry ministers says he's taking action to ensure riders on Toronto's transit system have wireless coverage as soon as possible. A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The TTC said a number of subway stations will be closed this weekend on Line 2 due to planned track work.

Subway service between Ossington and Jane stations will be down on April 12 and 13 and regular subway service will resume April 14 at around 6 a.m.

Shuttle buses will be available for passengers and the TTC says there will also be two extra Wheels-Trans buses for customers requiring assistance.

Some of the stations affected will remain open for fare connections and PRESTO purchases, however, Dufferin, Lansdowne, High Park and Runnymede will be fully closed.