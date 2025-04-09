‘The most exacerbating factor’: Construction largely to blame for Toronto traffic, report says

Population growth, an increase in vehicle registrations, and a “constrained” network of existing roads are all factors contributing to Toronto traffic, but a new staff report shows that construction is the biggest driver of bumper-to-bumper congestion in the city.

In an update to its congestion management plan that’s set to go before the city’s infrastructure and environment committee on Wednesday, the report notes that Toronto is the busiest city in North America for construction and at its peak last summer, travel times more than doubled due to the temporary closure of 24 per cent of all roads.

Toronto’s population grew by more than 125,000 people between 2022 and 2023 and vehicle registrations since 2014 have gone up by 26 per cent, according to the report dated March 27. At the same time, the report states that Toronto’s existing 5,600 kilometres of roadway haven’t been expanded in “decades.”

However, despite those challenges in the context of Toronto’s existing traffic infrastructure, the report said that construction “continues to be the most exacerbating factor towards congestion int the city.”

The report lists five recommendations to help break up the traffic in Toronto, which has made headlines in recent years and was once ranked as the worst city in North America for traffic.

Those recommendations include:

Using technology to help move people more efficiently and as safely possible

Assisting transit to move riders faster and more reliably

Using on-the-ground traffic management and enforcement support at major intersections

Enhancing the city’s traffic management strategy for major special events

Active planning and coordination of city-wide construction projects

On the transit front, the report recommends scaling up its existing signal priority system infrastructure to reduce wait times for TTC vehicles at intersections. The report says that since the mid-1990s, the city has installed the technology at 420 signalized cross streets and plans to add or upgrade 50 more locations by the end of the year.

In terms of traffic management, the report said the city currently has 22 traffic agents and an additional 45 members in training, which will bring the total number of active agents to 67 by the summer. With a goal of having 100 agents by the end of 2025, the report said the additional human resources will allow the city to expand its coverage to 16 busy city corridors over the existing three.

As well, the report recommends the city consider increasing the fees associated with private construction that results in blocking a road.

Mayor Olivia Chow is expected to comment on the report later this morning.