Crash in Brampton sends 2 people to hospital

Police say two people are in hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.
It happened on McVean Drive, between Castlemore Road and Rae Avenue, at approximately 10:20 p.m.
The cause of the crash is unclear.
Two adults were transported to hospital from the scene, one with critical injuries.
In an update, police said both adults are currently in stable condition.
