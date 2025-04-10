Emergency training exercise to take place at Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport Thursday night

A “full-scale” emergency training exercise will take place at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Thursday night.

Starting at 9 p.m., the three-hour exercise at the downtown airport will feature a simulated disabled aircraft as well as actors and volunteers posing as passengers or employees who “appear to be in distress.”

Toronto firefighters, police, including members from the marine unit, and paramedics will all be on hand for the drill, which is mandated by Transport Canada to test airport protocols during emergency scenarios.

“Exercises such as this are critical to ensuring that the airport maintains a high level of emergency response preparedness,” PortsToronto, which owns and operates Billy Bishop, said in a news release.

The airport said that passengers may see or hear the drill as it’s taking place, but advised that there will be no impact on regular operations.