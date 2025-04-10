GM cancels some shifts at Oshawa assembly plant until Monday amid part shortage: union

GM's Oshawa assembly plant is shown in this aerial shot on April 10, 2025.

General Motors has cancelled some shifts at its Oshawa plant until Monday amid a shortage in transmission parts, the union representing some of the assembly plant’s workers confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

Unifor Local 222, which represents about 200 of the 3,000 employees at the Oshawa facility, said the parts shortage is not related to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement from GM, the company said production is “temporarily impacted” due to the part shortage.

“...we’re working to resolve this issue and return to regular operations,” a spokesperson for GM said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

More details to follow.