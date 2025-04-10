Man seriously injured after collision in Toronto’s east end, police say

A man is seriously injured after a collision in Toronto’s east end, police say.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Queen and River streets, east of Bayview Avenue, just before 2:15 p.m.
They say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle. Police say the driver remained at the scene.
While a man was brought to the hospital, police did not specify if it was the cyclist or the driver involved in the collision.
April 10, 2025
Queen St and River St
2:13 pm
-male transported to hospital with serious injuries
-road closures still in effect
-consider alternate routes
