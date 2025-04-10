Man seriously injured after collision in Toronto’s east end, police say

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A man is seriously injured after a collision in Toronto’s east end, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Queen and River streets, east of Bayview Avenue, just before 2:15 p.m.

They say a cyclist was hit by a vehicle. Police say the driver remained at the scene.

While a man was brought to the hospital, police did not specify if it was the cyclist or the driver involved in the collision.