Two Fisher-Price products recalled in Canada over choking hazards

Two Fisher-Price products sold in Canada have been recalled due to choking hazards.

Health Canada said that the company has received reports of defects with the Brunch and Go Stroller Toy and the 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Center in the United States.

No injuries have been reported and the federal health agency said it hasn’t received any reports of issues with the products sold in Canada.

Officials say anyone who has either product should stop using it immediately, take it away from young children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a replacement.

More than 4,500 units of the Brunch and Go Stroller Toy were sold in Canada, and the affected products were sold between Aug. 2022 and Feb. 2025. Health Canada said the yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Health Canada said the affected item can be identified by the model number HGB85, which can be found on the product tag.

The 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Center was sold 2,000 times in Canada between May 2023 and Dec. 2024 and includes a small tissue box which may come apart and expose small support brackets, which young children could choke on.

Affected products are identified by the model number HLV78, which can be found on the underside of the play table. Health Canada notes that only the detachable tissue box toy is included in the recall.

Health Canada says the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Mattel Canada are also involved in the joint recall.

Consumers seeking a replacement from Fisher-Price will be asked to permanently mark either toy with the word “recall” and the unique identifier before contacting Mattel Canada. After receiving receipt of the replacement confirmation email, Health Canada advises throwing the items in the trash.