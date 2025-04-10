Woodstock bar’s liquor licence suspended following man’s fatal fall

My Friends Place, in Woodstock, in a photo from their Facebook page.

The liquor license of a Woodstock bar has been suspended for 60 days after a patron fell and died from his injuries.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the man ordered 17 beers over a four-hour period at My Friends Place, located at 19 Burtch Street, on Oct. 6, 2024.

They said the man was served despite appearing visibly intoxicated.

The man fell backwards after leaving the bar, struck his head and later died in hospital.

The establishment was cited for the following infractions: serving an intoxicated person, permitting intoxication and lack of required server training.

Less than three weeks later, the AGCO said another patron was “allegedly permitted to drive their vehicle after being over-served alcohol.”

The bar was cited for permitting intoxication and serving an intoxicated person in connection to that incident.

My Friends Place was served with a Notice of Proposal and can file an appeal with the Licence Appeal Tribunal, which is independent from the AGCO.