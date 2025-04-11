York University mistakenly sends out emails telling some applicants they were accepted when they weren’t

A student walks on campus at York University in Toronto on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

York University says it has apologized to applicants who were mistakenly told they were accepted to a graduate program this fall when they had not yet been admitted.

A spokesperson for the university said that an email intended for successful graduate applicants was “inadvertently sent to a wider distribution list,” inviting them to a webinar.

“Although the email message was not an acceptance letter, we understand that it may have caused some confusion to those who received it,” the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Toronto.

“A follow-up email was sent to each recipient shortly afterward to clarify the mistake. It explained the error, acknowledged that it likely caused some confusion, and apologized for the mistake.”

According to the spokesperson, the email was sent to “fewer than half of all graduate program applicants.” It is unclear how many people applied to graduate programs at the university this cycle.

The university has “asked all recipients to disregard the first message,” the spokesperson said.

For the emails sent in error, the spokesperson said the status of the application “has not changed.”

A contact email was also provided for any follow up questions, they said.

“We regret the unfortunate oversight,” the statement sent to CTV News concluded.