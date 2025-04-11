Suspects armed with hammers zip-tied victims in violent Scarborough home invasion: police

Police are investigating a robbery at a townhouse in Scarborough that left two people with serious injuries.

Multiple suspects armed with hammers stormed a Scarborough townhouse early Friday morning in a violent robbery that sent two people to hospital, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the housing complex near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road at approximately 2:15 a.m. for a break-and-enter.

Police say “several” suspects broke into the residence through the rear door at that time.

Once they were inside, police said, one victim was struck with a hammer and threatened with a knife. All of the victims inside the home then had their hands bound with zip-ties, according to police.

One victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. One other person sustained minor injuries and was also transported to hospital. It’s unclear how many people were inside the home at the time of the robbery.

The suspects, all of whom are described as males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, took a quantity of cash and jewelry before fleeing the area, police said.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspects were all wearing dark clothing and one suspect spoke with an Indian accent while another had a Guyanese accent.

A next-door neighbour who spoke with CP24 said he didn’t hear or see anything last night as the robbery took place.

“It’s very scary because we thought that this was a very nice place to live and when you hear this next door, something like this happens, it scares you,” he said.