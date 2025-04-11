Toronto police investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital

An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning, police say.
It’s unclear where exactly the shooting took place, but police believe it occurred somewhere in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.
The shooting victim walked into the unidentified hospital at 12:40 a.m. and police say his injury is non-life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
