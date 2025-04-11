ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto police investigating after shooting victim walks into hospital

By Phil Tsekouras

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston (Cole Burston/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound early Friday morning, police say.

It’s unclear where exactly the shooting took place, but police believe it occurred somewhere in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

The shooting victim walked into the unidentified hospital at 12:40 a.m. and police say his injury is non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.