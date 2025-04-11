Toronto Public Health warns of possible measles exposure at Coca-Cola Coliseum concert

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is warning those who went to a concert at the Coca-Cola Coliseum earlier this month could have been exposed to measles.

The health unit says anyone who went to the arena on April 1, from about 5:30 to 11:59 p.m., could have been exposed to the virus. Forrest Frank was performing at the venue that night.

TPH says an out-of-town visitor, who has measles, came to Toronto for the show. So far this year, TPH has confirmed two cases of measles linked to travel outside of Canada.

The health unit advises anyone who may have been present at the Coca-Cola Coliseum that evening to review their vaccination records to ensure they’re protected from measles and to monitor their symptoms until April 22.

Common symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and a red rash that starts appearing on the face before spreading down the body. TPH adds small blue-white spots, formally called Koplik spots, can also appear inside the mouth and throat.

As of Thursday, Ontario reported 155 new measles cases over the last week, pushing the total case count to 816 since an outbreak started in the province last fall.

There have been 61 hospitalizations, according to Public Health Ontario, including three who are in intensive care. The provincial health agency notes unimmunized children are the most impacted by the outbreak with 47 minors hospitalized by the virus.

In Toronto, there have been four other recent possible exposures throughout the city, which were seen at the Fantasy Fair at Woodbine Mall on March 30, Pizzeria Libretto on March 21, and two VIA Rail Canada trains on March 21 from Toronto to London.

Anyone who believes they have measles should contact a health-care provider immediately.

With files from The Canadian Press