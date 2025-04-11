Toronto to see some sun this weekend after snowy Friday morning

Two women walk and two sit on a bench in the late afternoon sun in Toronto on Thursday, May 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Following a snowy start Friday morning, Toronto is set to see some sun this weekend amid slightly warmer temperatures.

The clouds left behind by Friday’s scattered showers and flurries are expected to clear by late Saturday morning, giving way to some sun and a high of 11 C.

Sunny skies are forecast for Sunday morning and the temperature will reach 14 C.

The inclement weather will make a comeback in the first half of next week, with showers or flurries in the forecast Monday through Wednesday as the temperature drops.

“Monday will be mainly cloudy with the risk of a few showers, especially in the morning. It will remain briefly mild. But Tuesday’s gusty wind will be a chilly one. A few showers are possible. Brighter for Wednesday, though it will remain seasonably cool,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

More spring-like conditions are expected on Thursday when the city will see some sun and a high of 11 C.

The high today will reach an unseasonably cool 6 C and a low of 3 C.