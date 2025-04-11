TTC says damaged signal cable near Union Station fixed

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

After two days of slower subway service in the downtown core due to a damaged signal cable, the TTC says the issue has been fixed.

Commuters on Line 1 were first met with longer travel times Wednesday morning as trains travelled through the bottom end of Line 1 near Union Station, where the damage occurred.

Trains were forced to travel at reduced speeds in the area as a result of the damage, adding five to 10 minutes to riders’ travel time.

Crews worked overnight to repair the issue, and the situation improved marginally on Thursday morning, but delays and longer wait times were still felt.

On Friday, the TTC said the issue had been resolved and regular operation had resumed this morning.

“Big thanks to TTC crews who completed repairs on the damaged signal cable near Union Station overnight,” the TTC said in a post on social media.

The cause of the damage is still under investigation.