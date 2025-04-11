Two people seriously injured in robbery, assault at Scarborough townhouse: police

Two people were seriously injured after multiple suspects broke into a Scarborough townhouse early Friday morning and assaulted them with a weapon, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Sandhurst Circle, near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue, for a robbery at approximately 2:15 a.m.
Police say the suspects stole jewelry from the residence.
Two adult male victims were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect descriptions have been released.