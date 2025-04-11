Two people seriously injured in robbery, assault at Scarborough townhouse: police

A police car is seen at Sandhurst Circle in Scarborough after an assault on April 11, 2025.

Two people were seriously injured after multiple suspects broke into a Scarborough townhouse early Friday morning and assaulted them with a weapon, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Sandhurst Circle, near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue, for a robbery at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Police say the suspects stole jewelry from the residence.

Two adult male victims were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect descriptions have been released.