2 in hospital after early morning crash on Islington near Dixon Road

Toronto police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left two people with serious injuries early Saturday morning.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, police say they responded to the area of Islington Avenue just south of Dixon Road shortly after 1 a.m. That’s where they found a white Audi R8 with heavy damage.

Toronto Paramedics also confirm that one person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The second individual was also taken to a local hospital with “minor injuries,” police say.

All roads are now open in the area but officials are asking any witnesses to come forward and contact traffic services.