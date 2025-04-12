25-year-old man charged after 3 vehicles set on fire in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after three cars were set on fire in Scarborough earlier this week, Toronto police say.

Officers say they responded to “several” calls in the area of Bellamy Road and Nelson Street early Tuesday morning.

Police allege the suspect was seen approaching a Mercedes Benz SUV parked on a side street at around 2 a.m. They say that he allegedly placed an item behind the luxury vehicle before igniting it “with an unknown substance.”

The suspect allegedly set fire to two more cars soon after.

Upon further investigation, police say the suspect has been linked to other arsons.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday and brought Rajesh Chowdhury, of Toronto, into custody. Chowdhury is facing 10 arson charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.