Pedestrian injured following collision in Etobicoke, police say

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 9:10 p.m.

Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto they brought a woman with potentially life-threatening injuries to a local trauma centre.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear at this time.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.