Pedestrian injured following collision in Etobicoke, police say

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night, police say.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 9:10 p.m.
Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto they brought a woman with potentially life-threatening injuries to a local trauma centre.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear at this time.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 12, 2025
Park Lawn Rd and Lakeshore Blvd W
9:08 pm
-female pedestrian struck by a vehicle
-driver remained o/s
-police, fire and paramedics are o/s
-pedestrian transported to hospital vis trauma run
-expect delays in the area#GO754983
^lm