Police investigating after woman was ‘stabbed in the head’ near St. Lawrence and Richmond streets

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence Street and Richmond Street East Saturday morning.
In a post shared to social media, officers say they responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim was transported to hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
The suspect, who police describe as as a woman in her 30s with a “short afro” wearing a black hat/jacket, grey trackpants and white Nikes was last seen walking eastbound on King Street East.
Crews are on scene investigating.
This is a developing news story, check back here for updates...
