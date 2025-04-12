Police investigating after woman was ‘stabbed in the head’ near St. Lawrence and Richmond streets

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence Street and Richmond Street East Saturday morning.

In a post shared to social media, officers say they responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim was transported to hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

The suspect, who police describe as as a woman in her 30s with a “short afro” wearing a black hat/jacket, grey trackpants and white Nikes was last seen walking eastbound on King Street East.

Crews are on scene investigating.

This is a developing news story, check back here for updates...