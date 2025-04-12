SIU investigating Toronto police after less-lethal shotgun was fired at Scarborough man ‘multiple times’

SIU investigating Toronto police officer who allegedly fired a ‘less-lethal shotgun’ at Scarborough man on April 11, 2025 (CTV file photo)

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer allegedly fired a “less-lethal shotgun at a man multiple times in Scarborough” Friday night.

According to a news release issued Saturday morning, Toronto police officers responded a “domestic incident” at a building near Neilson Road and Military Trail, April 11.

Inside the apartment unit, it’s alleged that officers “encountered a 40-year-old male who was in crisis and was holding a knife.”

When the man began to harm himself, the SIU says the officer then “discharged their less-lethal firearm at the man multiple times.”

Upon the arrival of EMS, they say the man was apprehended and transported to hospital for treatment.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU added.

The SIU, which is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials, is asking anyone with information, including photos or video, to contact their lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.