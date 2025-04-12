Toronto police searching for suspect after woman was ‘stabbed in the head’

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed in the head near St. Lawrence Street and Richmond Street East Saturday morning.
In a post shared to social media, officers say they responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim was transported to hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
The suspect, who police describe as as a woman in her 30s with a “short afro” wearing a black hat/jacket, grey trackpants and white Nikes was last seen walking eastbound on King Street East.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Division 51 investigators at 416-808-5100.
