‘Historic’: Tentative deal between Toronto police and union reached after six weeks of negotiations

After six weeks of negotiations and months of pushing for higher salaries, the Toronto Police Service Board and the Toronto Police Association have reached a tentative multi-year agreement that they say “appropriately invests” in retaining their staff.

In a joint statement shared on social media, both sides said the deal reflects a shared commitment to modern, community-focused policing. However, the specific financial terms of the deal were not yet disclosed.

“Our priority has always been to secure a deal for our members that appropriately recognizes their service, and we are proud to have accomplished this today,” said Toronto Police Association President Clayton Campbell.

Previously, speaking with CP24 in November 2024, Campbell expressed concern that “half of the officers leaving the service were actually just going to other police services.”

“Officers are just not staying, they’re going to other police services for less work, more money and that’s a problem.”

Coun. Shelly Carroll, who was newly elected as chair of police board this year, also described the new multi-year deal as “historic” with a “renewed focus on retention and reform.”

The proposed deal comes as the service moves forward with a multi-year hiring plan approved last December that aims to hire 720 additional police officers over the next two years. During that time the board also approved an operational budget valued at $1.22 billion.

Now, more than 8,500 uniform and civilian members will be asked to review the agreement at a special meeting on Wednesday, with a ratification vote to begin the following day April 17.