Pedestrian struck in Scarborough’s east end, intersection closed

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Scarborough’s east end.

In a post shared to social media, officials say the incident occurred at Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale just after 8 a.m.

COLLISION:

Sheppard Ave East + Meadowvale Rd

8:03am

- Pedestrian struck by vehicle

- Driver remained on scene

- Pedestrian is being transported to hospital by medics

- Unknown extent of injuries

- Intersection is closed for investigation @TTCnotices#GO764385

^lb pic.twitter.com/rmDQw2TMkF — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 13, 2025

Police confirm that the driver remained on scene, though the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries are not yet known.

As a result of the incident, the TTC is advising customers that routes 85 and 85A are detouring via Rainbow Ridge, Generation Boulevard and Meadowvale Drive.

The intersection remains closed as officials conduct an investigation.

This is a developing news story, check back here for updates...