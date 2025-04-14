Mississauga man charged with mutilating, killing puppies he bought online: police

Graphic content warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing

A Mississauga man who allegedly abused several puppies he bought online is facing charges after they were found either dead or “badly mutilated,” police say.

Peel police said that between Dec. 2024 and March of this year, officers responded to “several” incidents in the Dundas Street and Mavis Road area where puppies, who were all between eight and 10 weeks old, were located deceased or injured and “left for dead.”

Of the four dogs recovered, police said one was found dead. The three others are currently receiving medical treatment and recovering.

Investigators said that the injuries appear to be intentionally caused as they are “not consistent” with wildlife.

Following what they called a complex investigation dubbed Project Sentinel, police said they were abled to link the dogs to one suspect who used online marketplaces, such as Kijji, to purchase the dogs under the alias “Joey.”

On Friday, police arrested 43-year-old Jiong Wang in connection with the alleged abuse. He’s charged with four counts each of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, killing or injuring animals, and cruelty to animals.

“Investigators are aware of at least eight dogs but believe there may have been other incidents that are not yet known,” police said in a news release.

Anyone who may have sold puppies online to a buyer named “Joey” is asked to contact police at projectsentinel@peelpolice.ca.