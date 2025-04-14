Charges laid after fiery crash on Hwy. 427 in Etobicoke

No injuries were reported after police say a driver crashed his vehicle into a divider on the busy Toronto highway Sunday evening.

A 31-year-old driver from Sudbury, Ont. is facing charges after police say he caused a fiery crash on Highway 427 Sunday evening.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the busy Toronto highway near Bloor Street at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows that the vehicle caught fire after it collided with a lane divider. Firefighters who responded to the single-vehicle crash were able to quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the driver, who was not named, was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and stunt driving.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.