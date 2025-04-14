What’s open for Easter 2025 in Toronto and the GTA

Families leave after visiting Ripley's Aquarium of Canada after employees tested positive for COVID-19 during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Tourist attractions

The CN Tower, ROM, Ripley’s Aquarium and The Distillery District are open through the weekend.

The CN Tower will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium will remain open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The ROM will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will remain open with weekend/holiday hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malls

The below malls have altered hours for the days listed below.

Toronto Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St.

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

Easter Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Easter Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets, 13850 Steeles Ave.

Good Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall, 4300 Steeles Ave. E.

Hours remain 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day

Vaughan Mills, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Bramalea City Centre, 25 Peel Centre Dr.

Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday

Yorkdale Mall, 3401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2T9

Closed Friday and Sunday

Square One, 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, ON L5B 2C9

Closed Friday and Sunday

Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8

Closed Friday and Sunday. Open Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr, Scarborough, ON M1P 4P5

Closed Friday and Sunday

Don Mills

Closed Friday and Sunday

CF Markville, 5000 Hwy. 7 E

Good Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurant hours may vary for CF Markville.

Grocery stores

Most stories will be closed Good Friday or Easter Monday. However, the ones below will be open for all or some of the weekend.

Loblaws, 60 Carlton St., Toronto M5B 1L1

Regular hours throughout the weekend, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kitchen Table, 705 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2W8

Regular hours of 7 a.m. to midnight

Rabba Toronto locations remain open 24/7.

Liquor stores

LCBO locations will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday, April 20.

The Beer Store will also be closed Friday and Sunday, with regular hours Saturday and Monday.

Transit

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule for Good Friday. The holiday schedule is similar to the Sunday schedule, with service starting around 6 a.m and ends at 2 a.m.. Trains will run every four to five minutes.

GO Transit will operate with a Sunday schedule on Good Friday. However, GO also reminds passengers that some routes “do not offer weekend service.” Please check your specific routes to be safe.

Government services

Banks and government offices will be closed on Good Friday.

Service Ontario and Service Canada offices will be closed for Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Canada Post will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Toronto Public Library will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Garbage and recycling

Service will not be impacted Friday, but there will be no collection Monday. Monday collection will be pushed to Tuesday, Tuesday collection will be pushed to Wednesday.

Transfer stations and drop-off depots will be closed Monday.