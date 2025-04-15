Crown rests its case at trial for two people charged in death of OPP officer

The trial of two people accused of killing an OPP officer has moved onto its next phase. CTV’s Krista Simpson explains what’s next.

The Crown has closed its case at the trial of Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry.

Before that, however, two more witnesses took the stand. The jury heard about toxicology results from a blood test done on Stewart-Sperry after her arrest.

An agreed statement of facts outlined that after Stewart-Sperry’s arrest, police found 0.1 grams of methamphetamine inside a baggie in her pocket, along with tin foil and two straws used to consume drugs.

Stewart-Sperry also told police and paramedics she had taken fentanyl prior to her arrest. She also said she had a drug addiction and took 3.5 grams or more of crystal meth or fentanyl daily. Blood tests done later that day on Stewart-Sperry tested positive for fentanyl, bromazolam, methamphetamine, amphetamine and desalkylgidazepam.

Her blood tested negative for alcohol.

Nadia Pace, a forensic toxicologist, testified about the various drugs.

In cross-examination, Stewart-Sperry’s lawyer Scott Reid asked about different side effects the drugs can have, such as drowsiness, a reduction in alertness or confusion.

Kyle Aspinwall, a police officer and representative of weapon’s manufacturer Glock, also took the stand, testifying about the gun seized in the case and aftermarket parts added to it.

The Glock 19 was found in the snow after McKenzie’s arrest.

Aspinwall noted it had an aftermarket covert carry clip attached, allowing the pistol to be carried inside a waistband without a holster.

“I must say that that is not a safe way to carry the firearm, and we do not recommend anyone do that,” Aspinall told the jury.

The Glock 19 also had a grip plug added. Aspinall told court that can aid in the rapid reloading of the pistol.

After his testimony, the Crown announced their evidence was complete.

McKenzie’s lawyer, Douglas Holt, told court they will not be calling any evidence, meaning McKenzie will not take the stand in his own defense.

The jury has been told to return Wednesday afternoon for the next steps in the trial.