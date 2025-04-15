Three tow trucks set on fire in Brampton, police investigating

Peel police are investigating a series of tow truck fires in Brampton on April 15, 2025.

Peel police are investigating after three tow trucks were set on fire in Brampton overnight.

In an email to CP24, police said officers and firefighters were called to a residential area near Buffridge Trail and Cresthaven Road, by Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive, just before 1 a.m.

Emergency crews at the scene found two tow trucks on fire, one of which was parked in a driveway and the other on the street.

At the same time, police said, another tow truck fire was reported nearby at Brisdale Drive and Venetian Terrace.

The fires were extinguished, and no injuries were reported in either incident, police said.

Residents who live in the area said they heard what they described as “explosions” as the trucks on Buffridge Trail burned.

Investigators are treating the fires as suspicious. No suspect descriptions have been released.